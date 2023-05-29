Firefighters Respond to Large Commercial Fire at Chaney Enterprises in Waldorf

On Friday, May 26, 2023, at approximately 1:41 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf VFD responded to the area of Old Washington Road and Llewelyn Lane in Waldorf, for a smoke investigation.

While firefighters were responding, Charles County Dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls for a large black column of smoke in the area of Old Washington Lane and Acton Lane. The assignment was then upgraded to a commercial building fire after receiving a 911 call reporting a building was on fire.

Firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to Chaney Enterprises located at 12360 Acton Lane in Waldorf, for the reported commercial building on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to report a commercial shaker machine on fire.

Units operated with hand lines for approximately 30 minutes until aerial master streams were set up by Waldorf Tower 3 and La Plata Truck 1 where the remainder of fire was then extinguished.

Units operated for approximately 2 hours.

No known injuries reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

