15-Year-Old Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting at Teen in Waldorf

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the 11400 block of Leland Place in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they located a juvenile male who reported someone shot at him; however, he was not struck by gunfire.

Investigators developed leads and identified a 15-year-old juvenile as a suspect in this case.

On Friday, May 26, the suspect was arrested and charged as an adult with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges.

He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center. The shooting was not random. Detective Pickeral and Officer Kunz are investigating.