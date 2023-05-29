15-Year-Old Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting at Teen in Waldorf

May 29, 2023

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the 11400 block of Leland Place in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they located a juvenile male who reported someone shot at him; however, he was not struck by gunfire.

Investigators developed leads and identified a 15-year-old juvenile as a suspect in this case.

On Friday, May 26, the suspect was arrested and charged as an adult with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges.

He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center. The shooting was not random. Detective Pickeral and Officer Kunz are investigating.

This entry was posted on May 29, 2023 at 5:57 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.