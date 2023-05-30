Father Beaten to Death While Protecting Son from Fighting Subjects, Police Seeking Four Suspects

On May 19, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers responded for a report of an assault that just occurred in the 300 block of Arundel Road West in Brooklyn.

Upon arrival, the victim, who was identified as 43-year-old Christopher Michael Wright, was being treated by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment of a life-threatening injury.

During their investigation officers learned that suspects arrived at the victim’s residence in reference to an earlier altercation.

A physical altercation ensued and during that altercation, the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

On May 20, 2023, at approximately 9:45 p.m., the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Police are searching for 3 to 4 white males aged mid 20’s to mid 30’s.

Update (May 26, 2023): The official cause and manner of death is pending a ruling from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Homicide detectives are actively investigating the circumstances that led up to the interaction between the parties involved and the incident that resulted in Mr. Wright’s death.

We ask anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

No arrests have been made in the incident, the investigation is ongoing with the assault being captured on multiple security cameras.