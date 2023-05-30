Prince George’s County Police Investigating 63-Year-Old Man Murdered by Suspect with Sword

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a man in connection with the fatal stabbing in District Heights Friday evening. The suspect is 33-year-old Aaron Bynum of District Heights. He is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Anthony Cunningham of District Heights.

On May 26, 2023, at approximately 6:25 pm, Division VIII – Westphalia station patrol officers responded to an apartment building in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect in the lobby holding a sword.

Officers ordered Bynum to drop the weapon. He was taken into custody without incident. The victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a motive in this case. The preliminary investigation revealed both the suspect and victim lived in the building. At this time, it’s unclear if they were known to each other.

Bynum is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 23-0031148.