Annual Calvert County Watermen’s Festival and Boat Docking Competition Cancelled Due to Budgeting Concerns

UPDATE May 29, 2023: It is with heavy hearts that the Calvert County Watermen’s Association is announcing the cancellation of the Annual Watermen’s Festival and Boat Docking Competition.

The festival was scheduled for Sunday, September 17, 2023. The event allowed watermen the opportunity to connect with the people that buy our local seafood.

Unfortunately, due to budgeting concerns within the County, we feel it is necessary to cancel the festival. We would like to thank the sponsors, businesses, watermen, and especially the community who supported us over the years. You are the reason the event was successful, and we will miss the opportunity to celebrate the Bay with you.

The Calvert County Watermen’s Association was established in 1975 as a non-profit organization. The goal of the Calvert County Watermen’s Association is to improve water quality to ensure future harvest of seafood.

Our Association consists of local commercial watermen (full-time and part-time) who make their living harvesting seafood from local waterways. Within our website you’ll have an opportunity to learn more about our Association, the events in which we participate or organize, our interactions with the community and our relationships with businesses.

