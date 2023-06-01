Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Involved in Strong-Armed Robbery and Burglary in Charlotte Hall

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at approximately 12:07 a.m., police responded to the Charlotte Hall Exxon, for the reported strong armed robbery and assault.

The suspect entered the Charlotte Hall Exxon, asked for two packs of cigarettes and held a counterfeit bill, giving the appearance of intent to pay.

Once the clerk had the cigarettes within reach, the suspect grabbed the clerk’s arm, trying to take the cigarettes. Failing to get them, the suspect fled the store.

Soon afterward, the suspect forced entry to the Dollar General store in Charlotte Hall and stole a large quantity of cigarettes and then fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Donald Shubrooks at 301-475-4200, ext. 8176 or email [email protected]. Case # 28794-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

