Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Waldorf Assault Cases Involving Paintball/Airsoft Guns

On May 28, 2023, at 7:13 p.m., unknown suspects drove by a woman in the area of Huntington Circle in Waldorf and shot her with a suspected airsoft or paintball gun, striking her in the arms and legs.

The same suspects are believed to be responsible for a similar assault minutes later.

The vehicle is described as a four-door, dark-colored passenger car. Officers are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Otey at 301-609-3282 ext. 0771.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspects.