Charles Officers Arrest Wanted Newburg Man After Burglary at Hotel in Bel Alton

On May 29, 2023, at 3:16 a.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 9300 block of Crain Highway in Bel Alton for the report of a burglary in progress.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was observed entering a room through an unsecured window.

Additional evidence showed he tried to enter several other rooms as well. Officers established a perimeter and observed the suspect leaving the back of the building.

The suspect was apprehended without incident.

Devon Everett Dyson, 28, of Newburg, was arrested and charged with burglary, malicious destruction of property, and other related charges.

A computer check revealed Dyson also had two active warrants.

On May 30, a judge ordered Dyson to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. PFC Sady is investigating.