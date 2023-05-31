Police Charge Three Adults and Two Teen Suspects in Connection With Four Carjacking Cases

In the last week, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit (CIU) charged five suspects in connection with four carjacking cases. Three of the suspects are adults, two are juveniles.

On May 25, 2023, CIU charged a 15-year-old male from Forestville with armed carjacking and related charges. The teenager was driving the car that had been carjacked at gunpoint earlier in the day in the 3500 block of 57th Avenue. The suspect led police in a pursuit that ended in Washington, DC.

On May 23, 2023, CIU charged a 15-year-old male from Washington, DC with armed carjacking and related charges. The teenager was in a car that had been carjacked at gunpoint a short time earlier in the 1100 block of Kennebec Street in Oxon Hill. The suspect was taken into custody in Washington, DC.

On May 21, 2023, the Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged 33-year-old Tony Budd of Hyattsville with carjacking. He was taken into custody after fleeing from detectives moments after carjacking a car at a cemetery on Bladensburg Road in Brentwood. He had also unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a second vehicle at the same cemetery that day.

On May 20, 2023, CIU opened an investigation into a carjacking that occurred in the 1400 block of Southview Drive in Oxon Hill.

Two days later, CIU detectives and members of the PGPD’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) Team observed the vehicle in the 800 block of Irvington Street in Oxon Hill. The officers conducted a stop and took both occupants into custody.

They are 18-year-old Jaheim Chase of Washington, DC, and 18-yar-old Adrian Price of Washington, DC. Both are charged with motor vehicle theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle and related charges.

So far in 2023, the Carjacking Interdiction Unit has charged 84 suspects in connection with carjacking cases – of those, 51 are juveniles and 33 are adults.

PGPD officers have arrested 248 suspects in connection with auto thefts in 2023 – which is higher than all of 2022. Of the 2023 arrests so far, 110 are adults and 138 are juvenile. The number of juveniles arrested for auto theft so far this year is more than double the number in all of 2022. In 2022, PGPD charged a total of 66 juveniles.

Anyone with information on these cases can contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

