St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.: All lanes of Three Notch Road SB and NB are closed due to the investigation. Use Loveville Road, Point Lookout Road or Morganza Turner Road for detours, police and MDOT SHA on scene.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office broadcasted a BOLO alert to nearby agencies for a vehicle that was reportedly racing the involved Corvette, according to multiple witnesses. It is unknown the make or model vehicle that fled.

First Responders located a C8 Corvette overturned along with a second sedan overturned in the Northbound lanes, a SUV that flipped and landed on its wheels in the Southbound lanes, and two additional vehicles in the Northbound lanes/median.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene to investigate further.

One adult male was flown to an area trauma center for serious injuries to an upper extremity. One patient declared deceased on the scene. One patient denied transport with all other patients reporting no injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision, and has not already provided a statement, is asked to call Cpl. Jason Smith 301-475-4200, ext. 2328 or email [email protected].

We will provided updates when they become available.

Avoid the area and expects extended delays/road closures.



On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at approximately 1:46 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mt Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with two vehicles overturned, one ejected and one trapped.

Ridge Volunteer Fire Chief 4B advised they were on scene and reported three vehicles involved with one vehicle overturned with entrapment.

A short time after arrival, Chief 4B reported one victim deceased on the scene. One patient trapped partially under an overturned vehicle.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby.

UPDATE 2:05 P.M.: Incident command reporting one patient denying any injuries, one victim has been pronounced deceased on scene, and the third patient, an adult male, is being transported to the landing zone.

Please avoid the area and expect multiple hours long delays for Southbound Three Notch Road.

Police are investigating the collision with accident reconstruction teams responding to continue the investigation.

