UPDATE: Waldorf Man Charged in Motor Vehicle Crash That Killed Lusby Woman in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 9/10/2024: Michael Anthony Carlucci, 50, of Waldorf, is currently being held at the St. Mary’s Detention Center and facing multiple charges, including negligent manslaughter, following a 2023 motor vehicle crash.

According to court documents from the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court, Carlucci has been charged with one count of felony negligent manslaughter by auto, one count of misdemeanor criminal negligent manslaughter by vehicle, and one traffic violation for driving in excess of a reasonable and prudent speed on a highway.

Court documents show an initial arrest warrant was issued on May 20, 2024, but was later marked as “issued in error” before a second warrant was issued and remains active as of May 28, 2024.

A bail review hearing was held on September 10, 2024, in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, presided over by Judge Amy Lorenzini. Details of the bond decision were not immediately available.

Pre-trial assessments were conducted following the hearing, and Carlucci was advised of his rights.

After his Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident, Carlucci, entered a guilty plea for a speeding violation that occurred on March 1, 2024, in Charles County. According to court records, Carlucci was cited for driving 49 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone near Gallant Green Road and Hoffman Road at approximately 12:35 p.m.

UPDATE 6/4/2023: GoFundMe added in support of the family of Jalesa Wilcox.

UPDATE 6/1/2023: On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 1:44 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Three Notch Road near the intersection of Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville.

Deputies arrived on scene to find multiple vehicles involved in a serious crash, with two overturned.

The vehicles involved were a white 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, a silver 2008 Toyota Camry and a silver 2000 Toyota 4Runner.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined the 2020 Corvette, operated by Michael Anthony Carlucci, age 48 of Waldorf, was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road near Laurel Grove Road when the vehicle struck the rear driver side of the 2000 Toyota 4Runner, operated by Jeamine Eugene Barnes, age 50 of Hollywood, then the Toyota Camry, operated by Jalesa Wilcox, age 33 of Lusby, sending all three vehicles into an earthen berm.

The Corvette and Camry rolled over after the impact with the berm and the 4Runner crossed into the northbound lanes.

Carlucci was transported to Capitol Regional Medical due to his injuries and severity of the crash. Wilcox was pronounced deceased on the scene by first responders.

At this time, speed is considered to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a dark gray or black newer model Ford Mustang with stripes that may have been in the area before the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to it is asked to call Corporal Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 2328 or email [email protected].



UPDATE 3:10 p.m.: All lanes of Three Notch Road SB and NB are closed due to the investigation. Use Loveville Road, Point Lookout Road or Morganza Turner Road for detours, police and MDOT SHA on scene.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office broadcasted a BOLO alert to nearby agencies for a vehicle that was reportedly racing the involved Corvette, according to multiple witnesses. It is unknown the make or model vehicle that fled.

First Responders located a C8 Corvette overturned along with a second sedan overturned in the Northbound lanes, a SUV that flipped and landed on its wheels in the Southbound lanes, and two additional vehicles in the Northbound lanes/median.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene to investigate further.

One adult male was flown to an area trauma center for serious injuries to an upper extremity. One patient declared deceased on the scene. One patient denied transport with all other patients reporting no injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision, and has not already provided a statement, is asked to call Cpl. Jason Smith 301-475-4200, ext. 2328 or email [email protected].

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at approximately 1:46 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mt Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with two vehicles overturned, one ejected and one trapped.

Ridge Volunteer Fire Chief 4B advised they were on scene and reported three vehicles involved with one vehicle overturned with entrapment.

A short time after arrival, Chief 4B reported one victim deceased on the scene. One patient trapped partially under an overturned vehicle.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby.

UPDATE 2:05 P.M.: Incident command reporting one patient denying any injuries, one victim has been pronounced deceased on scene, and the third patient, an adult male, is being transported to the landing zone.

Please avoid the area and expect multiple hours long delays for Southbound Three Notch Road.

Police are investigating the collision with accident reconstruction teams responding to continue the investigation.

