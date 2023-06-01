Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Prince George’s County

On May 31, 2023, Maryland State Police responded to and are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m., in Prince George’s County.

The deceased, identified as Angelica Cepero, 30, of Bowie, Maryland, was the driver of a Nissan Altima involved in the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by Prince George’s County Fire Department emergency medical services personnel.

A passenger in the Nissan, identified as a 1-year-old child, was transported to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala involved in the crash, identified as a 52-year-old male, and a 21-year-old male passenger, both of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, were transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, Maryland for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly before 6 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the report of a fatal motor vehicle crash in the area of Largo Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Nissan was traveling south on Largo Road while the Chevrolet was traveling north on Largo Road when for unknown reasons, the Nissan drifted across the double yellow line and crashed head-on into the Chevrolet.

Roads were closed for approximately five hours. Personnel from the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closures. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.