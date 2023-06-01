19-Year-Old Male Transported to Trauma Center After Being Stabbed in Waldorf

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., emergency medical personnel was dispatched to the Smallwood Drive Park & Ride located at 1125 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf, for the unknown problems.

The 911 caller requested an ambulance to the location but would not answer any other questions as to why one was needed, the caller then hung up on the 911 dispatcher. Police were then dispatched to assist the responding medical personnel.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene to find a 19-year-old male with a stab wound to the neck.

The victim was transported by ground to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the assault. The victim stated the incident happened approximately 15 to 20 minutes before calling 911 and did not call 911 due to believing the injury was not serious.

The suspect was described as an older black male with grey facial hair.

Updates will be provided when they become available.