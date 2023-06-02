On May 26, 2023, Carl “Peck” Gilbert Hayes, Jr., of Hughesville, MD, passed away at the age of 93 surrounded by loved ones.

Peck was born to Carl and Gertrude Hayes on November 6, 1929, in Washington, DC.

He was employed by the District of Columbia as a truck mechanic for the majority of his career, retiring in 1992. After retirement, Peck spent time traveling, socializing, watching baseball, and listening to bluegrass music or attending festivals. He was an active member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge 495 where he spent a great deal of his time over the last few years. He enjoyed his Moose family, spoiling the bartenders with gifts and snacks, making people smile and laugh with his many one-liners. His favorite thing to do however was spend time with his family. Everyone who knew Peck knew how giving and generous he was. He was full of life

Peck had three children with his first wife Frances Ann Mockabee, Carl Hayes III of Hughesville, MD, Gary Hayes of Benton, TN, and Kellie Crigger of Prince Frederick, MD. Peck married Dolores Ann on September 3, 1983.

Peck was predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife. He is survived by his three children, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and an abundance of friends. We will miss him more than words can say.

All services will be private.

Contributions in memory of Peck can be made to the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge 495 – P.O. Box 107, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Donations may also be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.