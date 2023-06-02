Joseph Vernon Coulby, 83, of Newburg, MD, peacefully passed away on May 28, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

On January 2, 1940, Joseph was born to Edgar and Irene Coulby in La Plata, MD.

Joseph was a farmer for most of his life. He was passionate about farming and loved what he did for a living. He enjoyed the farm and watching things grow and often mentioned his love of the smell of freshly turned soil in the spring. Memories of his family and the farm brought him tremendous peace.

In 2007, Joseph retired completely from all the various jobs he had over the years. While retired, he had time to pursue his love of watching westerns, reading a good book, or driving around to look at crops, getting some oysters for his daughter to cook, and Coconut Cake. He especially loved to spend time with his family, all of whom he loved dearly.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents and his son Richard Coulby. He is survived by his five children, Joseph Coulby of Mechanicsville, MD, David Coulby (Pam) of North, VA, Andrew Coulby (Mitsuko) of Welcome, MD, Catherine Stoner (Dave) of Newburg, MD, and Karen Swann (Michael) of Newburg, MD. He is also survived by his siblings, Charles Coulby (Eleanor) of King George, VA, Philip Coulby (Barbara) of Waldorf, MD, Edgar Coulby of Port Tobacco, MD, Elizabeth Bowling of Newburg, MD Mary Ganus of Eastover, NC, and Lorraine Stamm (Charlie) of Lexington Park, MD. Joseph was very fond of his sisters-in-law, Patsy, Helen, Jeanie, and Betty. He was also survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on June 2, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with prayers beginning at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Dept. CO14 at 12245 Rock Point Rd, Newburg MD 20664.

