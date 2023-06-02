Nancy Bartlett Zimmerman (Miller), 71, passed away peacefully on the evening of Saturday May 20, 2023.

Nancy was born on November 17, 1951 in Bethesda, Maryland to Joanne Barrett and Fred Bartlett. She was raised alongside her siblings, Paul and Robert Bartlett. Her memory will be cherished by her two girls, Kelly and Ami Zimmerman and her four grandchildren Hunter, Holly, Tyler and Kali.

Nancy’s generous heart and love for people drew her to pursue a career path that would allow her to do the most good for others. She was always involved in the medical field working with multiple practices but made her home with Anne Arundel Medical Center where she later became a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and found her passion working mainly in Oncology. When she set forth to accomplish something, she succeeded, and her kindness always left a lasting impression on her patients.

She was a wonderful mother who was always there when needed. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community. Her life was filled with fun, adventure, travel, and shopping. The center of her life was soaking in time with family and friends. She loved the beach in particular and was always known for her tan and flip flops. Nancy’s joy for life and personality never dulled and neither will her memory.

“Your presence we miss, your memories, we treasure,

Loving you always, Forgetting you never.”

Services