Chad Martin Buckler, 47, of Huntingtown passed away May 23, 2023. He was born May 4, 1976 in Cheverly to James Martin and Dianne Amy (Tucker) Buckler. Chad grew up in Huntingtown and graduated from Northern High School in 1994. He worked as a safety foreman for the Architect of the Capitol before going to work as a baggage handler with TSA at Dulles International Airport. Chad was a very talented musician and songwriter, playing the bass guitar and classical guitar. He was also a certified scuba diver and absolutely loved it. It was truly another world he experienced with his family. Unbeknownst to many, Chad was also an accomplished Latin & Salsa dance instructor. He enjoyed movies, TV, video games, and computers. Chad also loved being a dad and was extremely proud of his son Caleb. Chad was loved by everyone. He had a great sense of humor, a big heart, and was very giving. He was a self-described “genius” and always right. Chad was very intelligent and liked to explore the unknown. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Chad is survived by his son Caleb Buckler of Callaway, MD, parents Dianne and James Buckler of Huntingtown, brother Casey Buckler of Huntingtown, nieces Isabelle and Serena Buckler, and great nephew Adrian James Buckler-Painter.