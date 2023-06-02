Willard Conley Hall, 87, of Waldorf, MD passed away May 23, 2023. He was born December 24, 1935 to Annie Caroline (Sturdivant) and Conley William Hall in Second Creek, WV, at home atop Trent Mountain. He moved with his family in 1941 to Calvert County where he attended public school, and graduated from Calvert High School in 1954. He enlisted in the US Army July 6, 1954 and served with the Combat Engineers. He was honorably discharged from the U.S Army Reserves on July 10, 1962 as a Sergeant Specialist 5. He married Edna Mae Smith June 23, 1962 and they lived in Palmer Park, MD and for a brief time in Calvert County, and settled in Waldorf in 1968. Willard was employed as a truck driver transporting automobiles for Nu-Car Carriers, Leaseway, and Allied Holding, Inc., retiring in January 2001. He was a member of Charles County Radio Controlled Aircraft Club. He enjoyed welding, carpentry, travel, and motorcycles.

Willard is survived by his wife Edna Mae Hall, daughters Carolyn Mae Hall and Margaret Ann Austin, grandchildren Jennifer A. Webb, Jacob I. Austin and Justus N. Austin, great-grandchildren Kaiden Webb, Trance Austin, Rayden Austin, Ezrah Massamba, and Alucard Austin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John E. Hall, and his sister Joyce E. Hall.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD, where services will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD.