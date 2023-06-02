Virginia Emily Gibson, 92, of Owings passed away May 24, 2023 in Prince Frederick. She was born April 24, 1931 in Bristol, MD to Luke and Virginia “Annie” (Stallings) Grierson. She attended school in Anne Arundel County and married Robert Eugene Gibson on January 10, 1948 in Forestville, MD. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was a friend to all who had the privilege of knowing her. Family was the most important thing in Virginia’s life. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and was “one of the best.” She worked at Smithville United Methodist Church in the kitchen for the breakfasts and suppers. She also enjoyed taking care of her flowers. Virgina Gibson will be remembered for all her thoughtful and kind words. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Robert E. Gibson, Sr., her parents, a brother Edward Grierson and a sister Doris Smith. She is survived by a son Robert E. Gibson, Jr and wife Janet of Friendship and daughter Linda Mae Brady and husband John of Owings, grandchildren Brian Paul Gibson, Sr. and wife Linda, John Branum Brady, Jr. and wife Crystal, and Philip Ryan Brady and wife Heather. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Brian paul Gibson, Jr. and wife Brittany, and Luke Ryan and Noah Philip Brady and special relatives Rose and Ben Byrd and Herbert Grierson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Virginia’s name to Smithville U.M.C. Cemetery Fund.