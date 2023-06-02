Thomas Lee Tucker, 58, passed away May 24, 2023. He was born June 24, 1964. Lee is survived by his sister Debbie Wolf (Vernon), sister Laurie Tucker Amster, brother Joseph” Grant” Tucker and his step daughters Carrie Friedman, and Christina Proctor (Wayne). He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Velma and his brother John. Lee grew up in Prince George’s County. He was an active member of the HMB Boys Club and excelled in boxing at a young age. He stayed with the Boys Club for many years also playing basketball and baseball and football. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him

Visitation

5:00 – 6:00 PM Rausch Funeral Home-Owings 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane

Owings, MD 20736 Services

Memorial Service Thursday, June 1, 2023

6:00 PM Rausch Funeral Home-Owings 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane

Owings, MD 20736 Interment

Private Contributions

Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway

Pasadena, MD 21122 410-987-2003 Link:

https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/