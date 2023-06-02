Thomas Lee Tucker, 58,

June 1, 2023

Thomas Lee Tucker, 58, passed away May 24, 2023. He was born June 24, 1964. Lee is survived by his sister Debbie Wolf (Vernon), sister Laurie Tucker Amster, brother Joseph” Grant” Tucker and his step daughters Carrie Friedman, and Christina Proctor (Wayne). He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Velma and his brother John. Lee grew up in Prince George’s County. He was an active member of the HMB Boys Club and excelled in boxing at a young age. He stayed with the Boys Club for many years also playing basketball and baseball and football. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him

Visitation

Thursday, June 1, 2023
5:00 – 6:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

 

Services

  • Memorial Service

Thursday, June 1, 2023
6:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

 

Interment

  • Private

Contributions

Hospice of the Chesapeake

90 Ritchie Highway
Pasadena, MD 21122

410-987-2003

Link:
https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/

