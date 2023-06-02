Christina Strongosky Hudack, 89, of Upper Marlboro and formerly of Camp Springs passed away May 25, 2023. She was born May 7, 1934 in Central City, PA to Nicholas and Christina Strongosky. Christina was raised in Central City and graduated from Shade High School. She married John Hudack on November 24, 1956 and they moved to Virginia in the late 1950’s and later moved to Camp Springs in 1963. She worked for Prince George’s County Public Schools as a secretary at Princeton Elementary School in Camp Springs for many years. Christina was an active member of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Potomac where she taught the first Holy Communion class for 40 years, sang in the choir and helped with bake sales, fundraisers, and other church events. In her spare time she enjoyed polka dancing, playing bells, watching the Game Show Network, word search puzzles, and spending time with her family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Christina was preceded in death by her husband John Hudack and siblings Stephen, Nicholas, and Michael Strongosky, Catherine Surak, Mary Mihelcic, Ann Petronick, and Helen Crowley. She is survived by her children Vickie Briggs and her husband Rusty of Upper Marlboro, Michele Kormanik and her husband David of Cairnbrook, PA, and Karen Mahaffie and her husband Michael of South Burlington, VT. She is also survived by grandchildren Stephanie Briggs and William Briggs, David Jr. and Daniel Kormanik, and Colleen and Christina Mahaffie, great-grandchildren Kayden Kovacs, Lexie Sweet, Cash Briggs, and Eva, David III, Addie, Raegan and Delilah Kormanik, and brothers George and Thomas Strongosky, and sister Irene Letosky.