Brian Tierney passed away suddenly at his home on May 25th, just a few months shy of full retirement from his position as a Logistics Program Manager at Naval Air Systems Command. Brian dedicated his professional career to supporting the naval aviation mission and his shipmates worldwide. He joined the Navy in 1975, serving over 21 years ashore and afloat before retiring as a Senior Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman in 1996. Brian’s tours of duty included deployments aboard notable naval carriers such as the USS Independence and the USS Kennedy during operation Desert Storm. His military service was followed by another 27 years supporting several navy aviation acquisition commands in their mission to maintain and improve the effectiveness of naval aircraft and our warfighters worldwide.

Born on August 17, 1956, to Jeanette and Harold “Hal” Tierney in Schaller, Iowa, he was an avid golfer and a familiar face at our local golf courses – especially the NAS Patuxent River Golf Course. Brian combined his compassion with his love for golf to help improve the lives of special olympic athletes. He devoted many hours and weekends as a golf and ski coach with St. Mary’s County Special Olympics where he was well loved by his athletes and their families.

Brian is survived by his loving wife of almost 39 years Linda (Yannetti) Tierney; loving daughter Alex Tierney (Michael Fabian); mother Jeannette Tierney; sister Brenda Uhl (Doug); brother Keith, brother Michael; sister Sandi Tierney; sister-in-law Teresa Hartnett (John); brother-in-law Pat Yannetti (Barbara); along with a great many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Hal; his brother Kevin; his sister Linda; and his mother and father in-law Lou and Marie Yannetti.