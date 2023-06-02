Man Wanted in Virginia and Maryland Arrested for Theft and Multiple Drug Charges in Prince Frederick

On May 22, 2023, Deputy First Class Idol of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was responding to 655 N Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft that just occurred.

The complainant advised an older white male attempted to steal items from the store and left in a white U-Haul pick-up truck headed towards Rt. 4. DFC Idol noticed a vehicle matching the description along Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick and initiated a traffic stop.

Contact was made with the driver, George Edward King, 55 of Prince Frederick, who admitted to having stolen items in his truck.

Further investigation revealed $1,474.00 in stolen items from Dunkirk and Prince Frederick Walmarts were recovered from the vehicle. In addition to the stolen items, a small crack rock, 2 crack pipes, 2 burnt spoons with white residue on them, 2 hypodermic needles, cooper Brillo, and a bag containing various paraphernalia was also located.

King was wanted on open warrants through Charles County, and King George, VA.

King was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Upon arriving at the jail, a search of King’s person revealed suspected crack cocaine and a hypodermic needle cap. King was arrested and charged with Theft:$100 to Under $1500, Obstructing and Hindering, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

