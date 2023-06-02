Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Brandywine Man on Multiple Drug Charges in Lusby

On May 31, 2023, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) observed a burgundy Chevrolet Trailblazer, with Maryland registration travelling northbound Route 4 in Lusby.

A traffic violation was observed by detectives and a traffic stop was initiated along northbound Route 4 in the area of White Sands Drive.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Avery Dionnie Wills, Jr., 26 of Brandywine.

Detective B. DeLeon and his K9 partner Rico conducted a K9 sniff of the vehicle. K9 Rico gave a positive alert for the odor of narcotics. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle and the following evidence was located:

• Approximately 18 grams of suspected cocaine

• Approximately 12.6 grams of suspected marijuana

• Approximately 47.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine

• Digital scales

• Cellular telephones

Wills was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged accordingly.

