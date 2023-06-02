Two Adults and One Child Flown to Trauma Centers After Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Hollywood

June 2, 2023

On Friday, June 2, 2023, at approximately 1:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Mervell Dean Road and Clarkes Landing Road in Hollywood, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with multiple victims trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved with two victims trapped. Incident command requested three medic units and a helicopter for three victims.

19 volunteer firefighters from Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department responded and extricated the victims in under 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and 7 responded to the St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood.

Trooper 7 transported two adults to an area trauma center. Trooper 2 transported the infant to an area children’s center.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.




