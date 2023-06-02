School Bus Crash Reported in Waldorf with Five Victims Suffering Minor Injuries

On Friday, June 2, 2023, at approximately 3:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Streamview Drive and Alcorn Lane in Waldorf, for the reported Mass Casualty motor vehicle collision involving a school bus.

Dispatchers advised at least 10 students were reporting injuries.

Crews on scene reported 5 patients for transport at 3:50 p.m. 3 of the patients are being transported with minor injuries, 2 patients are going to hospital by personally owned vehicles.

Incident is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.