Two Dogs and Two Cats Perish in Trailer Fire in Lexington Park

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, at approximately 11:33 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Valley Lee, and Hollywood responded to the 21400 block of Dana Court in Lexington Park, for the reported trailer on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single wide trailer with fire showing with reports of animals trapped.

Firefighters placed the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported and two dogs and two cats perished in the fire.

SMECO and the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond to the scene.

