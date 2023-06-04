UPDATE: GoFundMe Added to Assist Family Who Lost Everything in Lexington Park Trailer Fire

UPDATE 6/4/2023: GoFundMe added to assist the family displaced by the fire.

The family lost everything and is currently seeking clothing items. Adult female, adult males, large dog, and toddler clothing size 3T/4T.

Please share, or click here to assist.

6/3/2023: On Saturday, June 3, 2023, at approximately 11:33 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Valley Lee, and Hollywood responded to the 21400 block of Dana Court in Lexington Park, for the reported trailer on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single wide trailer with fire showing with reports of animals trapped.

Firefighters placed the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, however two dogs and a cat perished in the fire.

SMECO and the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond to the scene.

The American Red Cross responded to assist 3 displaced adults and 1 dog. One cat is still missing.

The fire is believed to be accidental and is under investigation. A GoFundMe/assistance will be updated when it is published.

