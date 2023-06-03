Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Citizen Rescue a Fawn in Charles County

You just never know what the day will bring! On May 31, 2023, a citizen located an abandoned fawn and brought it to an elementary school to try to find help.

Officer Ptack of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded and contacted a local rescue. Then with cautious hands and a warm heart, she transported her new friend Bambi to receive the care she needed.

Everyone appreciates the citizen who called for help, for showing compassion for our local wildlife. Even the smallest act of kindness can have a profound impact on the lives of innocent creatures.