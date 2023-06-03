One Flown to Trauma Center After Multiple Motorcycles Crash in Dameron

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, at approximately 11:43 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Trapp Road in Dameron, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with multiple motorcyclists down.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two motorcyclists off the roadway with one suffering serious injuries.

Medical personnel evaluated multiple patients for road rash and minor injuries. One motorcyclist was reportedly ejected and thrown approximately 25 feet and lost consciousness, a helicopter was requested for this patient.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult male to an area trauma center. A second patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police responded and are investigating the collision.

