St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum to Offer Free Admission to Dads on Father’s Day

On Father’s Day, June 18, 2023, St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, will offer free museum admission for dads during normal operating hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please note regular admission prices apply to others in the party:

St. Clement’s Island Museum: $3 for adults, $1.50 for children (6-18), $2 for seniors and military, and free for those 5 and under. St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi rides are not included in this promotion. Water taxi rides are $7 per person (all ages), which includes museum admission.

: $7 for adults, $3.50 for children (6-18), seniors and military, and free for those 5 and under. Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown: always free admission for all visitors

The Museum Stores at all three locations are open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and showcase a broad assortment of unique items – from books to jewelry, to children’s products, home accessories, and offerings from local artisans and authors, there is something for everyone – including dad!

For more information on this promotion, hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices, and more, follow the Museum Division pages on social media at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum, Facebook.com/1836Light, and Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum.