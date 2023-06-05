Be Prepared for the 2023 Hurricane Season

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Emergency Services urges community members to be prepared for the next Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, 2023, and goes through November 30, 2023.

Forecasters at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, predict near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year.

NOAA’s outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season predicts a 40% chance of a near-normal season with a range of 12 to 17 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher).

Disasters will not wait; neither should you. Visit stmaryscountymd.gov/prepare to learn more about how you can be prepared.

