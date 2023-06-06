St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Juneteenth

All St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, 2023, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The June 19 closure also includes:

All three St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

Department of Recreation & Parks school programs and facilities

The Riverview Restaurant

The following SMCG operations will be open on June 19:

The six Convenience Centers (9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The St. Andrews Landfill (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Great Mills Pool (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Wellness & Aquatics Center (6 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

The St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (open for visitors from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course (open 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

For more information on SMCG programs and operations, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov.