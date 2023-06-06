Charles County Sheriff’s Office Announces Passing of Retired Corporal Nolan B. Woodland

It is with deep sorrow Sheriff Troy Berry and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announce the passing of retired Corporal Nolan B. Woodland on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Corporal Woodland was a sworn officer with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 21 years (November 1976–August 1997). He served with our K-9 Unit from September 1992 to July 1997. Nolan returned to our Agency in January 2013 as a Civil Process Server Specialist, Special Services Division, retiring from his civilian position on May 25, 2023.

Through both positions, totaling 31 years, retired Corporal Woodland served our Agency and the citizens of Charles County with honor. Prior to joining our Agency, Nolan was a member of the La Plata Police Department.

Please keep the Woodland family in your thoughts and prayers.