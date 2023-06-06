Mary “Robin” McGolrick, 61, of Hollywood, Maryland, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at home surrounded by family after her 10-year battle with Ovarian Cancer.

Robin was born December 25, 1961, in Leonardtown, Maryland, to the late Thomas M. Dillow and Patricia VanSise Dillow. She was the second youngest of seven children who spent their childhoods growing up on the Dillow family farm.

After graduating from Chopticon High School, Robin moved closer to the Washington, D.C. area where she worked for the Department of Agriculture and afterward, for Finnegan, where she was a dedicated legal secretary for thirty-eight years. Robin married Eugene “Chip” McGolrick on May 1, 1982, and they had 2 children.

Robin’s joy was cooking, baking, creating novelty cakes, cookies, and treats for all occasions for others to enjoy. She was a caring and generous person, devoted wife, mother, and friend, who was always thinking of others. To know her was to love her.

Cherishing her loving memory, Robin leaves behind her husband of forty-one years, Chip, daughter Jessica, son Joey, his wife Allison, grandson Owen. Also surviving her are her siblings: Thomas Dillow of Hollywood, MD, Karan Dillow of Fremont, NC, Danielle Fields of Hollywood, MD, David Dillow of Hollywood, MD, Richard Dillow of Blue Sky, WI and Jimmy Dillow of Hollywood, MD as well and countless family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on July 1, 2023 at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) and Hospice at St. Mary’s.