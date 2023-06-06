Drone Crash Under Investigation in Southern St. Mary’s County

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at approximately 1:04 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical personnel, DOD and personnel from NAS Patuxent River and NAS Webster Field was dispatched to the area of Fresh Pond Neck Road in Ridge, for the reported aircraft crash investigation.

NAS Patuxent River personnel advised a (UAV) Unmanned aerial vehicle crashed.

Preliminary investigation revealed a UAV from Webster Field had an engine failure, deployed a parachute which may have failed, and crashed somewhere in the Ridge/Scotland area.

The UAV is described as grey in color with a 20 foot wing span.

No injuries or civilian property damage have been reported at this time.

