Maryland State Fire Marshal and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Double Fatal House Fire in Huntingtown

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at approximately 3:07 a.m., firefighters from Huntingtown and surrounding volunteer departments responded to the 1600 block of Maurham Court in Huntingtown, for the report of a structure fire.

Firefighters from Huntingtown arrived on the scene in under 4 minutes from dispatch and found a two-story single family residence fully engulfed. A short time into the incident, the house partially collapsed.

First Responders located two victims inside of the residence and pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to assist. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters from Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Charles, and St. Mary’s County responded to Calvert to assist or to fill in at various stations.

Updates will be provided when they become available.