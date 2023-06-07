UPDATE: State Fire Marshal and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Double Fatal Fire in Huntingtown

UPDATE 6/7/2023: A team of investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office continue investigating the origin and cause of a house fire that claimed two lives in Huntingtown overnight.

Just after 3:00 a.m., Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding fire departments responded to the 1600 block of Maurham Court after a neighbor discovered the house engulfed in flames.

Upon arrival, they were told two people might still be trapped inside the home. It took firefighters nearly two hours to control the one-alarm blaze; however, the home eventually collapsed.

After several hours, with the assistance of heavy equipment, from the Prince Georges County Fire Investigation Unit and investigators with the City of Annapolis Fire and Explosive Services Unit, two adult victims were located within the remains of the home.

The victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and where they will be positively identified.

A joint investigation between the police agency having jurisdiction and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is standard operating procedure whenever a fatal fire occurs.



