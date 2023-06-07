Severn Man Arrested for Impaired Driving and Assault After Striking Multiple Pedestrians

On June 4, 2023, at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers responded for a report of an erratic driver striking several pedestrians and an occupied parked vehicle at the 7-Eleven located at 1075 Dorsey Road in Hanover.

During their investigation, officers learned that an adult male victim was assaulted by the suspect in the parking lot of the Cancun Cantina located at 7501 Old Telegraph Road.

With the assistance of bystanders, the victim was able to get away from the suspect, and the group moved to the front of the 7-Eleven.

According to witnesses and victims, the suspect got into a red Jeep Cherokee and began driving erratically and shouting at the group. The suspect struck an occupied parked vehicle on Old Telegraph Road and then accelerated into the 7-Eleven parking lot and struck three pedestrians.

The suspect circled around the 7-Eleven parking lot and back onto Old Telegraph Road, where he again struck the same occupied parked vehicle that he had initially struck before fleeing.

The suspect and his vehicle were located a short time later on Queenstown Road near Ayshire Court, where he was arrested and charged accordingly.

The occupants of the parked vehicle did not report any injuries. The pedestrians that were struck were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Adam Rey Wolford, age 33-year-old of Severn, Maryland.

Wolford has been charged with the following.

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE – Six counts

ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE – Four counts

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT – Six counts

ATT 2ND DEG. MURDER – Three counts