Police Apply for Charges Against Woman Who Stole Donation Box from Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control Facility

June 7, 2023

Friends of Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control

On June 1, 2023, at approximately 12:15 p.m., an officer responded for a report of a theft at the Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control facility in Millersville.

A female suspect entered the facility and submitted paperwork to surrender an animal.

After completing the surrender, the woman removed a donation box from a counter containing approximately $150.00 cash and left the building.

The money collected is used to help care for the animals at the facility. Eastern District detectives have identified the suspect and have applied for criminal charges. Police have not revealed the suspects name.

