Maryland Department of The Environment Issues a Code RED Air Quality Alert for Maryland Counties

The Maryland Dept. Of The Environment has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert today for the Baltimore, Eastern Shore, Annapolis, and Southern Maryland regions.

Air pollution is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, seniors, and people suffering from respiratory or heart conditions

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for our area. SMCHD’s BreatheWell St. Mary’s is a comprehensive air quality monitoring and health education initiative that measures real-time particulate matter, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and other elements that may contribute to poor air quality and respiratory illnesses.

Air pollution can exacerbate asthma symptoms and trigger attacks, even for individuals who do not have asthma. Recognize the signs, including coughing, wheezing, difficulty breathing, and chest tightness. If you experience these symptoms, take appropriate action. Consider taking a break, engaging in less intense activities, or seeking an indoor environment.

Follow any prescribed quick-relief medication as directed. If symptoms persist or worsen, seek medical attention as soon as possible.

