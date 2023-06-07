Police Searching for Male Suspect After High Speed Chase in Calvert County

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at approximately 9:55 a.m., deputies advised a high speed chase ended in the area of White Sands Drive and Cedar Lane in Lusby.

The male operator of the vehicle fled on foot and was last seen in the area of Cedar Lane and Balsom Road.

A large police presence will be in the area of White Sands Drive, Balsom Road, Cedar Lane, and Laurel Drive.

Police are searching for a heavy set black male in a white T-shirt, black shorts or pants and no shoes. Citizens are urged to stay indoors and to call 911 if they see a subject matching the description.

Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.