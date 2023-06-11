Police Arrest Four Teens and Recover Two Stolen Hyundai

June 11, 2023

On June 6, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., an officer was conducting a periodic check in the Heritage Hills Community on Juneberry Way in Glen Burnie.

The officer observed a white 2016 Hyundai sedan parked halfway out of a parking spot.

When the officer went to investigate, the four occupants exited the vehicle and entered a residence.

As the officer continued his investigation, he learned that the vehicle in question was reported stolen on June 1, 2023. As the investigation continued, officers located a red 2016 Hyundai sedan parked a few parking spaces away from the first vehicle they encountered, which was also reported stolen.

All four suspects were located, arrested, and charged accordingly.

Arrested: Juvenile male 15-year-old of Pasadena, Maryland. Juvenile female 15-year-old of
Glen Burnie, Maryland, Juvenile female 14-year-old of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and Juvenile female 14-year-old of Glen Burnie, Maryland.

