UPDATE: Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal Continues Investigation Into Tall Timbers Marina Fire

UPDATE 6/8/2023: The Office of the State Fire Marshal is continuing its investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed close to ten boats and caused nearly $400,000 in damages Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding fire departments responded to Tall Timbers Marina in the 18500 block of Herring Creek Road for a boat fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered several boats on fire under a covered pier. Firefighters were assisted by fire boats and battled the two-alarm blaze for nearly an hour before bringing the fire under control.

Witnesses told Deputy State Fire Marshals they heard an explosion come from one of the boats and saw fire quickly spreading to the wooden pier and surrounding boats. While investigators have not identified an exact cause, they concluded the fire started in a 1940, 38-foot Matthew’s wooden boat.

Two people initially reported injuries and refused EMS treatment but later took themselves to the hospital for reportedly minor injuries.

The Maryland Department of the Environment, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the United States Guard assisted on the scene containing the oil runoff and related fuel spills.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office- Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6832.

UPDATE @ 6:00 P.M.: ATF Special Agents, Maryland State Police, Maryland State Fire Marshals Office, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, The Maryland Department of the Environment, U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, NAS Patuxent River, SMECO, St. Mary’s County Emergency Services, and other agencies/departments responded to assist/investigate the incident.

Witnesses reported the fire occurred when a male subject attempted to start his vessel. For unknown reasons which are under investigation at this time, the boat exploded and caused a fire which quickly spread to nearby vessels, pier and overhead structure.

During the incident, a 2nd alarm was sounded which alerted firefighters from every St. Mary’s County fire department to respond or assist with fill ins.

The fire was controlled in approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes, with crews operating on the scene for over 3 hours.

The operator of the vessel which exploded was located a short time after firefighters arrived on the scene. The adult male was evaluated by emergency medical personnel. He was not transported and no known injuries were reported.



. “As many have seen and heard, the marina experienced an unfortunate event today. While we lost a few boats and a pier, everyone is safe. We would like to thank the many organizations that helped put out the fire and prevent further loss of property. Talls Timbers Marina and the Reluctant Navigator Restaurant would like to extend a 10% discount to our first responders this Friday (June 9th).”

6/7/2023: On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Tall Timbers Marina, for the reported boat on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an approximate 60×100 foot pier/boat overhang fully engulfed in flames with over 10 vessels involved with one subject reported missing.

Firefighters from all of St. Mary’s County are responding or assisting.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police, Maryland State Fire Marshals Office are responding to assist.

The missing person has been located with injuries. He is conscious, alert and breathing.

Avoid the area and expect delays for the next 4 hours.

