House Fire in Saint Leonard Under Investigation

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at approximately 9:47 p.m., firefighters from St. Leonard, Solomons, Prince Frederick, Dunkirk, Hollywood, Bay District and Huntingtown responded to 1930 B Division Lane in Saint Leonard, for the reported structure fire.

911 callers reported subjects were setting fireworks off when they caught the garage and house on fire. Calvert Communications Center advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting the house was on fire with a possible collapse.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire showing from the front of the residence.

During the incident, two firefighters received minor injuries but were not transported. Evacuation tones were sounded due to the roof collapsing.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over 2 hours and controlled the fire in approximately 45 minutes.

The American Red Cross requested to assist 2 adults and 2 children displaced.

SMECO and Maryland State Fire Marshal requested to the scene to assist.

Photo provided by ScanMD Fire and Rescue Solutions, and the Hollywood VFD.

