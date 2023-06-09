Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Murder in Waldorf

On Friday, June 9, 2023, at approximately 5:47 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the 2500 block of Lake Drive in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene and reported the adult victim was laying in the parking lot, not breathing with multiple gunshot wounds to the face.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

All fire and rescue personnel were placed into service and responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision in the area of 2380 Crain Highway in Waldorf. No vehicles were located, however, the incident was linked to the shooting.

Deputies recovered stolen property from the victim and numerous shell casings in the area.

Witnesses reported three or four black male suspects armed with firearms fled the area in a black SUV.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Released the following.

“Detectives are on the scene of a homicide in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Lake Drive in Waldorf. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-932-2222. More details will be released when available”