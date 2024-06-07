UPDATE: 17-Year-Old Sentenced to 30-Years for Murder of Robbery and Abduction Victim

UPDATE 6/7/2024: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, June 6, 2024, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Makeba Gibbs sentenced Nijuan Wilson, 17, to Life in prison with all but 30 years suspended for the First-Degree Murder of Deangelo Beale.

Wilson will be on supervised probation for five years upon release. On May 24, 2024, Wilson entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charge.

On June 9, 2023, officers responded to an apartment complex in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located victim Deangelo Beale in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another individual, Marquise Jackson, was later discovered deceased in connection with the incident.

An investigation revealed that during the morning hours of June 9th, Beale and Jackson were at the same nightclub in Washington, D.C. and got into an argument. After leaving the nightclub, Jackson and four other suspects robbed Beale of his belongings and abducted Beale at gunpoint. Beale was brought to his apartment in his vehicle.

Three of the suspects exited the vehicle and entered Beale’s apartment, holding Beale’s girlfriend, who shared the apartment, at gunpoint and demanding property. Jackson and another suspect, later determined to be Wilson, stayed in the vehicle with Beale.

At some point, Beale was able to take one of their firearms inside the vehicle and shoot Jackson. The suspects inside of the apartment heard the commotion then came outside and shot Beale, killing him.

The suspects were able to flee the area in Beale’s vehicle and drop Jackson off at a nearby hospital. Jackson was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Before giving Wilson his sentence, the Honorable Judge Gibbs told him, “Your actions were callous, cruel, senseless, and tragic. You ruined a lot of lives, including yours.”



On Friday, June 9, 2023, at 5:45 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of Lake Drive in Waldorf for the report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex; he was pronounced deceased on the scene. He was later identified as Deangelo C’Quan Beale, 24, of Waldorf.

A short time later, detectives were made aware of a male who had been dropped off at a nearby hospital by unknown persons. The male had a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased. Investigators have linked that male, identified as Marquise Deontae Jackson, 22, whose address is unknown, with the shooting on Lake Drive.

The shootings are not random.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

6/9/2023: On Friday, June 9, 2023, at approximately 5:47 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the 2500 block of Lake Drive in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene and reported the adult victim was laying in the parking lot, not breathing with multiple gunshot wounds to the face.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

All fire and rescue personnel were placed into service and responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision in the area of 2380 Crain Highway in Waldorf. No vehicles were located, however, the incident was linked to the shooting.

Deputies recovered stolen property from the victim and numerous shell casings in the area.

Witnesses reported three or four black male suspects armed with firearms fled the area in a black SUV.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Released the following.

“Detectives are on the scene of a homicide in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Lake Drive in Waldorf. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-932-2222. More details will be released when available”