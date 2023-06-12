Off-duty Firefighter Saves Man from Burning Vehicle After Crash in Welcome, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, at approximately 4:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Port Tobacco Road and Hilltop Road in Welcome, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with a vehicle on fire with entrapment.

While crews responded to the scene, an off-duty volunteer firefighter called in reporting he pulled the male operator from the vehicle.

Police arrived on the scene and reported a single vehicle off the roadway into a tree which was fully engulfed in flames with the fire spreading into the woods.

Officers advised ammunition inside the of vehicle was actively going off along with multiple explosions occurring.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes.

Medical personnel requested a helicopter for a 30-year-old male suffering multiple injuries along with smoke inhalation.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

The collision remains under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Tenth District VFD.