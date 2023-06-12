VIDEO: Police and ABC Liquors & Lounge Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, at approximately 5:23 p.m., the female suspect, who was wearing a blue shirt and multi-colored pants entered the ABC liquors and lounge where she proceeded to steal a 750ml bottle of alcohol.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating.

Employees stated the woman in pink who was with the suspect, was not involved with the theft.

If anyone has information you can tell store employees, or can call the investigating officer, Deputy Kirscht #395 at 301-475-4200, ext. 8027. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

