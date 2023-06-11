Four Transported to Hospital, One Flown to Trauma Center After Rollover Crash in Lexington Park

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, at approximately 9:55 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Great Mills Road and North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Police arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with one overturned with multiple trapped.

The assignment was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded with 11 personnel and extricated both victims in under 25 minutes.

Three children and one adult was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One adult patient was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2. Multiple patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the crash.

